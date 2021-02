HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A lightning strike caused a fire at a home in Cumberland County Thursday evening, according to officials on scene.

Lightning hit a tree near the house, sparking a fire in the attic of a home located along the 5500 block of Finish Line Drive in Hope Mills. Officials on scene said no one was injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the residents were displaced.

No further information was available.