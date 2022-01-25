‘Like a wake-up call’ – What goes through minds of military members, family ahead of deployments?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Jazlynn Bennett is a U.S. Army Reservist who has deployed four times in her military career. She said it never gets any easier.

“Kind of like a wake-up call. This is real. We are going to do this,” Bennett said.

It’s what crosses her mind each time she’s preparing for deployment. Over the last eight years, Bennett has been deployed to places like Kabul and the UAE.

“Family, life, and everything in the background kind of nonexistent. I, myself, kind of disassociate from it,” Bennett said.

The wife and mother said it’s tough for the families of troops. Usually, small children become clingy to their parents just before deployment and constantly ask questions.

“Are we going to come home? Am I going to come home? Is this the last time I’m going to see you?” Bennett said.

It’s the reality for about 8,500 American troops right now after they received orders to prepare for deployment within five days. The United States is preparing to step in as Russia closes in on the Ukrainian borders.

“That’s what we sign up to do. We know what we are getting into. So, it’s something that we deal with. Something the families deal with, as well,” said Stuart Farris, Chief of Staff for U.S. Army JFK Special Warfare Center and School.

The Fort Bragg military leader said troops are always trained and ready to go.

“Our number one job is to always be ready. You never know what’s going to happen in the world at any given time, and with our job, and I think the nation expects us to be ready. Whatever happens and wherever it happens they expects us to be ready to do whatever they ask us to do,” Farris said.

Bennett has this message for those troops on standby.

“Keep your head up. Put your mind into the mission and take it day by day. Be with your family as much as you can. Do every you can with your family now. It’s scary. It is. It’s a reality we have to face as soldiers that we may not come back. So, do it now,” Bennett said.

Fort Bragg has not said if any of its troops received the deployment standby notice. There is an Immediate Response Team at Bragg that can deploy anywhere in the world within hours.