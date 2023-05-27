FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville home that appeared to be under renovation is likely a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 9:38 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the 300 block of Currie St. near Ellis Street in reference to a fire.

When they arrived, they said they found a single story, single family home that was fully involved.

Crews reported seeing fire throughout the home and asked for more units to come to the scene.

As of 10:20 a.m., fire officials said the fire was under control and no injuries were reported.

The home appeared to be under renovation and there were no known occupants, according to the fire department.

“The home is likely a total loss,” fire officials said.

The fire department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.