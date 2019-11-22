Listen: 911 caller reports patient shooting deputy at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call released to CBS 17 reveals the moments after a deputy that was shot by a suspect at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

“There was a deputy that was shot by a patient here,” the 911 caller says.

The call was made November 6 after Detective Tyler Newman, 30, shot and killed Treva Smutherman in the hospital.

At 8:22 a.m., Smutherman attempted to take a deputy’s weapon which led to a struggle. Both were shot during that struggle, police said.

Newman was nearby and in the hospital on an unrelated matter when the fatal shots were fired.

A second call made from within the hospital also reports a shooting before what appears to be more gunshots in the background.

“The suspect has also been shot. He’s detained,” the 911 caller said.

Smutherman, 31, died at the scene.

Smutherman was arrested the night before the shooting on active warrants for a home invasion, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said. He was taken to the hospital after experiencing medical issues following his arrest.

The SBI has been contacted which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting. Newman is on administrative leave.

The deputy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is receiving treatment.

