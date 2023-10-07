FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On the heels of a warfare exercise to test Green Berets in dozens of central North Carolina counties, Fort Liberty has announced that live-fire artillery training will start Tuesday.

The ground-shaking explosions — called “the booming sound of freedom” by Fort Liberty — are typically felt in areas around the base, which changed its name from Fort Bragg in June.

Residents even in Southern Pines and surrounding areas can usually tell when the live-fire artillery is underway.

“While this training is necessary to maintain troop capability and readiness, we recognize the noise may inconvenience the surrounding public,” Fort Liberty officials said in a news release Friday.

The U.S. Army and Marine Corps artillery units will begin the live firing on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The 10th Marines Field Artillery Regiment will conduct their semi-annual field artillery section certifications, command post exercise and live fire training on Fort Liberty until Oct. 25.

During the training, the 10th Marines will fire M777 Howitzers and mobile artillery rockets (HIMARS), the news release said.

Both Howitzers and HIMARS “can be associated with loud explosions and reverberations upon detonation,” Fort Liberty officials said in the news release.

Simultaneously, field artillery units from the 82nd Airborne Division will conduct live fire training from Oct. 11 to 27, “resulting in additional loud explosions and reverberations,” officials said.

Officials did not say which ranges would be used for the live-fire exercises.

Most live firing will be limited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

But there will still be live artillery firing at night.

Bravo Battery Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment (HiMARS), 18th Field Artillery Brigade, fire a round from an M142 HIMARS at Sicily Drop Zone, Ft. Bragg, N.C., Jan. 28, 2015. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven M. Colvin)

“There will be nighttime firing, as this is essential to maintain force readiness, but the quantity of rounds fired during hours of darkness is reduced,” officials said.