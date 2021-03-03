Local essential workers hopeful as COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to them

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Essential employees say things are looking up as they’re now able to get the COVID vaccine.

About 1,500 employees work at the Carlie C’s IGAs in our area.

“We are excited about them being able to have the opportunity to get it,” says Carlie C’s President Mack McLamb.

McLamb says employees are able to take off work to get vaccinated if needed.

“We’ve been trying to give out instructions and telling them where to go,” McLamb said. I’ve been calling health departments to see whether we could arrange for our people to make appointments and see where to send them to.”

Lee Patton works at the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville.

He was vaccinated yesterday.

“I think that things will get better,” Patton said. “It feels really good to know I got my first shot.”

United Steelworkers Local 959 President Terry Brewington represents about 2,000 Goodyear employees.

“We were working when a lot of people were at home during this pandemic,” Brewington said. “I was nervous, a lot of the employees were nervous because everything was changing every week; now I think people feel better.”

Brewington is helping employees register to get vaccine appointments.

“We’re glad to have that opportunity,” Brewington said. “We’ve had a lot of phone calls, a lot of people who are interested.”