Loosened restrictions could mean more blood donations at Cape Fear Valley Health

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA is opening the door for more people to donate blood by loosening travel restrictions, according to Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center Director Amy Fisher.

The change means anyone who lived in Germany and other European countries from 1980 to 1996 can now donate blood.

Fisher said this means more Cape Fear Valley Health employees and military families are now eligible to donate.

“All of us actually we were pretty excited, especially being Fayetteville, Fort Bragg area, we have a lot of military,” Fisher said. “It just opens up a large majority that are willing to donate and want to donate.”

Fisher said it comes at a great time because donations have been down due to COVID-19-related restrictions. The need for blood typically goes up in the summer because fewer people donate.

Fisher said Cape Fear Valley Health is down to about a two day supply of blood.

It is hosting a community blood drive at Health Pavilion North from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday.