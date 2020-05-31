VIDEO: Looters hit store at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rioters who damaged and set fire the Market House in downtown Fayetteville Saturday later moved to Cross Creek Mall where at least one store was looted.

The protesters left the Market House around 10 p.m. after windows were broken there and a fire was set, causing interior damage.

Dozens of people gathered in the Cross Creek Mall parking lot. Some people broke into JCPenney and swiped items before police arrived.

After several minutes police arrived and the looting subsided. However, dozens of people and their vehicles were still in the parking lot.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

