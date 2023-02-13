HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police announced Monday that a recently retired K-9 has died.

K-9 Ringo was nearly 10 years old when he died after coming to the Hope Mills Police Department in March 2014 to become the town’s second police K-9.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired K-9, Ringo,” a note on the Hope Mill Police Department Facebook page said.

He worked for nearly eight years for the department, police officials said.

“He loved to work and enjoyed showing off his abilities at community events during K-9 demonstrations,” the Facebook note said.

K-9 Ringo when he retired in 2022. Courtesy: Hope Mills Police Department

K-9 Ringo retired a year ago and “spent his days basking in the sun, chasing squirrels, and letting everyone that walked by his house know that he saw them by barking,” the Facebook note said.

K-9 Ringo was trained by the Fayetteville Police K-9 Unit.

“He was loved by many and will be tremendously missed. Rest easy Ringo, we’ve got the watch from here,” police said.