FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Her name may be Ruby, but her luck proved to be golden.

Ruby Murray of Fayetteville put her luck to the test at the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville where she purchased a $5 Carolina Jackpot scratch-off game ticket.

She stopped by lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize which, after required taxes, was $142,021.

The game that landed her the cash, Carolina Jackpot, debuted in June with six $200,000 prizes up for grabs. Of these, four remain to be claimed.

The game also features a new second-chance opportunity for those who buy Carolina Jackpot tickets.

For the first time, any Carolina Jackpot scratch-off can be entered into second-chance drawings that feature a rolling jackpot. As more tickets are entered, the larger the rolling jackpot grows.

The first four drawings feature the rolling jackpot and the fifth drawing features a top prize of $200,000. The next Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing is scheduled for July 27.