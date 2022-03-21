FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are investigating the disappearance of a woman last month.

Alicia Nicole Cortes, 26, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

When she was last seen, she got into a tan sedan with an unknown person, deputies said.

Cortes got into the car at the Cloverleaf Hotel at 1353 Dobbin Holmes Road near Fayetteville.

The “major crimes” section of the sheriff’s office is investigating her disappearance.

At the time she vanished, Cortes was wearing tan pajama pants, a grey jacket, and tie-dye shoes.

She was reported missing on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant A. Mundy at (910) 677-5513 or (910) 323-1500.

Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).