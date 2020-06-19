Major Fayetteville road closure set for this weekend due to Outer Loop construction

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road in Fayetteville will be closed this weekend due to work on the Outer Loop, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation officials.
A state transportation contractor will need to temporarily close Raeford Road as part of the Fayetteville Outer Loop construction, the NCDOT announced.
The contractor working on the road will set steel girders around 300 feet long over Raeford Road that will then be used for the N.C. 295 interchange that is currently under construction. The road will need to be closed in both directions just west of the traffic lights at the Fayetteville VA Health Center entranced, the NCDOT said.
The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday.
The NCDOT has established a 10-mile signed detour along Skibo and Cliffdale roads in order to let motorists know about the closure.
The section of the Outer Loop that is being worked on this weekend is expected to open by this fall.
You can learn more about the Fayetteville Outer Loop by clicking here.
