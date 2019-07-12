Major road shut down in Fayetteville after fatal pedestrian crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of a major road in Fayetteville is closed Friday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to Fayetteville police.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at noon along Cliffdale Road at the Bunce Road intersection.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Cliffdale Road between 71st School Road and Pritchett Road is closed. Bunce Road between Old Bunce Road and Cliffdale Road is also closed. The police department’s traffic unit is on scene investigating the fatal collision.

The road is expected to be closed until at least 3 p.m., police said.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending family notification.

Police did not say if they have filed — or plan to file — any charges against the driver.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues and the road remains shut down.

Drivers heading east on Cliffdale Road should take 71st School Road to Raeford Road to Skibo Road to Cliffdale Road. If you’re heading west on Cliffdale Road, police advise that you use the same route in the opposite direction.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

