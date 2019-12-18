Major section of All American Freeway to close Thursday for Fort Bragg gate upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound section of the All American Freeway at the Fayetteville Outer Loop will close Thursday afternoon so that upgrades can be made to Fort Bragg’s access control point, according to officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday and is set to reopen around 5 a.m. Friday. The NCDOT will assist Fort Bragg with the closure. During the closure, traffic on the outer loop (future Interstate 295) will not be able to exit northbound onto the All American Freeway.

Drivers headed north on the All American Freeway will have to exit onto I-295 instead of going straight toward Fort Bragg, the NCDOT said.

Anyone who normally uses the Fort Bragg gate on the All American Freeway will need to take I-295 to the Bragg Boulevard exit and go to the Knox Street gate.

