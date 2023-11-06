(Cumberland County Animal Services)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Mama June” and her babies are looking for a foster or rescue to get them out of the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.

June, a “super sweet” neighborhood dog, had the 11 puppies underneath a house, the county’s animal services said in a Facebook post.

Their names are July, August, September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, and May.

June is two years old and her heartworm status is pending. The puppies are not yet available for adoption, animal services said.

If anyone would like to foster or rescue, email ahill@cumberlandcountync.gov