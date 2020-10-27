Man accused in pair of 1990 cold-case rapes in Cumberland County extradited back to NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect in a pair of 1990 cold-case rapes in Cumberland County was extradited back to North Carolina and served with warrants for his arrest, Fayetteville police said Tuesday.

Timothy Keller. (Courtesy of Fayetteville police)

Timothy Keller, 62, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, a news release said.

On April 25, 1990, Keller kidnapped a woman at gunpoint along Hope Mills Road. Police said he then “drove her to an isolated location where he then raped her,” a release said.

The sexual assault kit from the case was tested using funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY2016 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.

Fayetteville police then connected Keller to a Jan. 5, 1990 rape. The victim was walking to her car in the parking lot of Bordeaux Shopping Center on Owen Drive when Keller kidnapped her at gunpoint, police previously said. He then drove her to the rear of the shopping center and raped her.

Keller had been in jail in Florida.

Those charges came after his arrest in the April 25, 1990 rape “prompted a review of several files from that time period,” police said.