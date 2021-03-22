Man accused of breaking into woman’s Fayetteville apartment, raping her

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police charged a man accused of raping a woman at an apartment complex earlier in March and are investigating possible connections to similar crimes in the area, a news release said.

Police said that, on March 5, Brandon Jarrell Hodges, 20, broke into a residence at the Briarwood Apartment complex off of Briar Circle and sexually assaulted a woman.

Hodges was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sex offense, first-degree burglary, and breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $650,000 secured bond. He is due in court Tuesday morning.

A similar incident happened at the complex in January, too. The suspect tried to sexually assault a victim, but fled the area after the victim fought him off. No charges have been made in connection with that incident, police said.

Hodges is known to drive a white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. Investigators are looking into possible connections he may have to similar cases in and around Fayetteville, the release said.

Anyone with information on this case or other sexual assault cases is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1851 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.