EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for shooting a woman in the head Wednesday morning in Cumberland County has been arrested, authorities said Friday morning.

Anthony McDaniel (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday along the 3200-block of Chippenham Street in Eastover. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening, but it’s believed she’ll survive, deputies said.

Investigators learned that the victim and suspect, Anthony Lamont McDaniel, 41, were involved in a domestic dispute.

Deputies obtained a warrant for McDaniel’s arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

McDaniel was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Thursday by detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. Officials did not say where he was arrested.

The suspect is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

McDaniel is scheduled to appear in court today at 2:30 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant A. Mundy at (910) 677-5513 or (910) 323-1500. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.