FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which happened on Oct. 28.

At about 7:56 p.m. that night, deputies said they were called to the 2400 block of Eclar Drive in reference to a shooting.

They said Flournoy was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The next day, investigators announced they were looking for Richardson because they believed he had ‘vital information’ about the killing.

On Nov. 26, the sheriff’s office announced that Richardson was wanted for another deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 25 at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Town St. near Fayetteville and Hope Mills. That victim was identified as Lowell Anderson, also 58.

On Nov. 28, Richardson was arrested in Wayne County, Georgia and extradited back to North Carolina.

At the time of Richardson’s most recent arrest Friday, deputies said he was at the Cumberland County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Richardson is being held without bond for first-degree murder.

His first appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday at the detention center.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (910) 677-6592 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information can also be submitted electronically here by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.