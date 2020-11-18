Man already in prison charged in 2011 Fayetteville rape case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police charged a man in connection with a 2011 rape case, a news release said Wednesday.

Victor Lee Cameron, 58, was charged with second-degree rape and kidnapping. According to police, in February 2011, the victim was visiting Cameron at his home when the rape occurred.

Cameron is currently incarcerated at the North Carolina Department of Correction’s Greene Correctional Institute in Maury for unrelated crimes he committed in 2018. Last week, he was transferred to the Cumberland County Detention Center and charged in the rape, the release said.

Police said the sexual assault kit from the case was recently tested utilizing funds from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s fiscal year 2016 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.

Fayetteville police also made an arrest in a 1992 rape case earlier in the week.