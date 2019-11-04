Man arrested after dressing as woman to rob Fayetteville bank, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in a Fayetteville bank robbery after dressing up as a woman including an “I eat glitter for breakfast” shirt, police say.

The incident was reported on October 11 just before 1:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Fayetteville Police Department officers arrived on scene within minutes but the lone suspect had already left on foot,” the news release said.

Police released photos of the suspect, which appeared to show a man dressed as a woman. The suspect was wearing a long-haired wig, tinted glasses, a brown sweater and a woman’s head-covering.

Percy Dewayne Whitley (left) and a photo of the bank robbery suspect. Images from Fayetteville police

The thief appeared to be wearing a black t-shirt that said: “I eat glitter for breakfast.” The photo also showed the man carrying what appeared to be a purse.

On Monday, police said Percy Dewayne Whitley, 50, of Fayetteville was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

Whitley was held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now