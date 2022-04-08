FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies arrested a man they said exposed himself and tried to chase down a woman at a Fayetteville elementary school this week.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday when deputies received a report of a woman who was jogging around Sherwood Park Elementary School at 2115 Hope Mills Road when she was approached by a man.

The man “exposed his genitals” to the woman, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The suspect then charged at the woman and demanded she get on the ground, according to deputies. But, she was able to run away and flag down a Fayetteville police officer who was in the area on an unrelated call, the release said.

The man fled, running toward Friar Avenue. The officer tried using a K-9 to find the man, but was unable to do so, deputies said.

Friday night, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tommy Lee Watson, 31, was charged in the incident.

Watson was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and indecent exposure, deputies said.

He is being held on a $100,000 secured bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Watson’s first court appearance is set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.