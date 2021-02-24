Man arrested after motorcyclist falls, is run over, dies in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 68-year-old man was arrested after a motorcyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Fayetteville, police said.

Carol James Allen was charged with felony hit and run. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Police said that Justice Ferreira was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and fell. He slid into oncoming lanes of traffic. A 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Allen then struck Ferreira.

Allen fled the scene, but was later identified, charged, and arrested.