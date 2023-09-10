HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted by the Hope Mills police was arrested and charged last week with fentanyl trafficking after officers “smelled a strong odor of marijuana” coming from an apartment.

According to the Hope Mills Police Department, police were looking for a “wanted subject,” Korey McLean, at an apartment off High Stakes Circle around 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.

As they approached the apartment they suspected he was in, they smelled marijuana coming from inside the residence.

During a search of the apartment, officers found 146 grams of fentanyl, 526 grams of marijuana, 3.96 grams of Oxy and a hydraulic press for manufacturing bricks of fentanyl.

McLean was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and maintain dwelling for sale of controlled substances.

McLean was placed into the custody of the Cumberland County Detention Center.