FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Laurinburg man has been arrested and faces charges relating to murder, drugs, firearms and obstruction in connection with the deaths of two victims found on Fort Liberty in 2020.

According to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Kenneth Maurice Quick, Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 1, 2023. His eight charges include premeditated murder, using a firearm to commit a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and obstruction by attempting to conceal and dispose of a body.

Per court documents, Quick is alleged to have committed first-degree murder on Dec. 1, 2020 by shooting a victim on Fort Liberty (known at the time as Fort Bragg). Quick also reportedly used a firearm to kill a second victim that same day.

Quick, who is accused of being a felon at the time the Fort Liberty crimes were committed, is currently serving 57 months in federal prison for an unrelated case.

The Fort Liberty case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad DeVoe and Caroline Webb are prosecuting the case.