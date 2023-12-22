FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 30-year-old man is facing additional charges after being arrested for several felony drug offenses earlier this year in Fayetteville, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers arrested 30-year-old K’Juan Sinclair on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Nontucket Lane. With the assistance of the Hope Mills Police Department, authorities said they executed two search warrants and seized the following items:

369 grams of codeine (opiate)

5.73 pounds of marijuana

$62,665 in cash

2 firearms (Glock 31 and Mini Draco AK 47)

On July 12, Sinclair was arrested for multiple drug charges, including four counts of trafficking opiates, before getting released from custody two days later after posting bond, police said.

On Wednesday, Sinclair was taken into custody for three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI substances, manufacture of Schedule VI substance, as well as maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances, police said.

He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.