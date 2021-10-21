Man arrested for deadly double shooting at homecoming party in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a homecoming party at a restaurant over the weekend, a news release said.

Cornelius Davis Jr., 33, of Laurinburg, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Saint Pauls on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Fayetteville police responded to the Island Flava Restaurant and Lounge located at 2000 Island Dr. They found two people who had been shot. Bruce McLeod, 33, of Laurinburg, died at the hospital. Gavin Hale, 33, also of Laurinburg, was taken to the hospital, as well, police said.

Fayetteville State University was holding homecoming events over the weekend. An unofficial homecoming party and afterparty was scheduled for Saturday night at Island Flava Restaurant and Lounge.

Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

Anyone with information should call Detective J. Arnold at 910-824-9539 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.