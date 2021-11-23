Man arrested for indecent exposure at Fayetteville Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a Fayetteville Walmart earlier this month.

Authorities say 26-year-old Joey Levon White, Jr. of Fayetteville was charged with one count of indecent exposure. He surrendered to police on Monday.

The incident happened on two occasions, on Nov. 2 and 9, at the Walmart located on Raeford Road.

Police said in each incident, White approached women while they were shopping. He then exposed his private area “and attempted to assault the female(s), or began masturbating once in view,” according to police.

White was released on a $500 unsecured bond.