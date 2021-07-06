Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old shot to death in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested more than a week after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Cumberland County, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Dorian Jakwan Collins, 27, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Isaac Locklear, 18, of Red Springs. Locklear was found shot multiple times on Doc Bennett Road around 7 a.m. on June 27, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear died at the scene.

Collins was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-321-6592.