Man arrested for murder after Fayetteville teen girl killed in shooting at planned fight, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police arrested a 21-year-old Hoke County man for the murder of a 16-year-old girl shot at a planned fight in September, a news release said.

On Sept. 3 just before 10:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Stamper and McGougan roads. A short time later, police received a call of a shooting victim being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police previously said.

The 16-year-old girl who had been shot died of her injuries on Sept. 11, police said.

Investigators said the incident began as a group of juveniles meeting to fight. Shots were fired, hitting the teenage girl and cars.

On Tuesday, police said 21-year-old Jaylin Covington, of Raeford, was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

