Man arrested for stealing school bus from Fayetteville high school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – While warming school buses at 71st High School on Thursday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a school employee noticed a man getting on three different buses.

The sheriff’s office said when he jumped onto another bus, he was confronted by the bus driver.

The sheriff’s office said the driver feared he was armed so he ran off. The suspect then took control of the bus and drove off in it.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fayetteville Police Officers found the bus and tried to stop it.

The sheriff’s office said the driver eventually stopped at Cliffdale and Skibo roads.

A news release said a Fayetteville police officer boarded the bus to arrest the driver but the driver took off with the officer onboard.

The suspect stopped again at Skibo and Redtip roads and was arrested there.

Gilbert Lamont McArthur, 35, of Fayetteville now faces charges of common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen goods.

He is currently held on a $30,000 secure bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center. He has a first appearance scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “We all worked seamlessly together, taking the safety and security of public safety seriously, and it shows.”