Man arrested in 2009 cold case rape, Fayetteville police say

Phillip Alford. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police made an arrest Friday in a cold case rape from more than a decade ago.

Police said 39-year-old Phillip Alford broke into a woman’s home in July 2009, restrained her, and raped her before running away.

The police department said it “recently received intelligence that led to the arrest of Alford.” Spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Glass said it was a hit on DNA.

Funding from national sexual assault kit initiative grants helped police solve the case, a news release said.

Alford was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

He posted bond since his arrest on Friday.