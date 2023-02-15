FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police announced Wednesday they have arrested a man in connection to a December homicide.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, officers said they arrested 34-year-old Anthony Evers Jr. along the 200 block of Bobbie St.

Police said he shot 35-year-old Markus McKnight at about 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022 along the 300 block of Cude St.

McKnight was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the police department.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

Evers Jr. is charged with:

  • First-degree murder
  • Discharge firearm within enclosure to incite fear
  • Possession of firearm by felon

He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.