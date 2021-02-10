Man arrested in connection with Fayetteville gas station robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in connection with a Sunday morning robbery of a Fayetteville gas station in which a clerk was assaulted, police said Wednesday.

Officers seized the vehicle used in the robbery, which happened around 7:20 a.m. Sunday. They also arrested Samuel J. Gibbons, 29. He was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony possession of stolen property/goods.

Gibbons is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police said they’re still still looking for the suspect in images distributed on Tuesday.

