PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for multiple break-ins on Tuesday in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that property crimes detectives arrested Malik Rockell Singleton, 22, for multiple break-ins in the Upchurch Sands neighborhood in Parkton.

Singleton was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of obtain property by false pretense and felony conspiracy.

Singleton was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and was held on a $22,000 bond. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Deputies said Singleton was also charged with attempted breaking and entering and injury to real property. He will appear in court for those charges on Friday, deputies said.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detectives L. Pongratz, or Senior Sergeant T. Bailer at (910) 677-5455 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).