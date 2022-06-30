FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say the suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in May was arrested in South Carolina.

Lamon Isaiah Townsend, 21, is charged with first-degree murder.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested him Wednesday in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

On May 13, police say Townsend shot the teenager several times near a CashPoints ATM in the parking lot of 5709 Yadkin Rd. on the corner of Santa Fe Drive.

Police say the teen, whose name will not be released because of his age, was taken to the hospital where he died from the gunshot wounds.

Townsend remains in jail in South Carolina pending extradition back to Fayetteville.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here. It will ask you to complete an anonymous online tip sheet or download the free “P3 Tips” app. It’s available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.