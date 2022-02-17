Man arrested in Fayetteville for daytime armed home invasion, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies arrested a man for an armed home invasion in Fayetteville that happened in the middle of the day Thursday, a news release said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 2400 block of St. Lawrence Road just after 12:05 p.m. Before deputies arrived, the suspect, General Brown, invaded the woman’s home, the release said.

The woman left her home, got in her car, and locked the doors, but Edwards shot into the car and forced her back in the house at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

Specialized units from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were in communication with Edwards to release the woman. He then surrendered, the release said.

Edwards was arrested “for numerous felony charges,” but the sheriff’s office didn’t specify what the charges were.