Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Friday in Greensboro for the murder of a man in Fayetteville earlier in the week, police said in a news release.

Barry Robert Smith, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary for his involvement in the Aug. 3 shooting death of Jeramy Thomas, the release said.

The murder happened along the 1300 block of Knotty Elm Loop.

Smith was arrested in Greensboro Friday morning. He is currently in the Guilford County Jail without bond pending his transfer to the Cumberland County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Littlejohn at 910-818-3468 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

