Man arrested in Kansas in connection with murder outside Fayetteville laundromat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man has been arrested in Kansas and charged with murder in connection with a July 12 fatal shooting on Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. behind the Glam-O-Rama cleaners along the 400-block of Hope Mills Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a male and female were behind the business when the suspect approached them. During a physical altercation, the suspect assaulted the female, and shot the male victim,” the news release said.

The male victim, later identified as Antonio Lorenzo Gonzales, 32, of Hope Mills, died after he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The female victim suffered minor injuries.

Mark Anthony Russell, 30, was arrested on July 19 in Goodland, Kansas, by Sherman County Deputies, police said. He is now charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Fayetteville police, “Russell targeted Gonzales for a robbery, resulting in the shooting death of Gonzales.”

Russell is awaiting extradition from Kansas.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 676-5793 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

