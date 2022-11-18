BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) —- Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced Friday that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a young woman, and the sheriff’s office is still seeking two other suspects.

Coats said 30-year-old Shaduntee Daquan Buie, of Raeford, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Fayetteville by the U.S. Marshall Service and Fayetteville police.

It comes after Harnett County detectives obtained warrants for Buie Tuesday in connection to the shooting of Arianna Melvin of Hoke County.

Coats said Melvin was shot Monday at about 12:13 p.m. in Bunnlevel.

He said she was in her car on Lemuel Black Road with her boyfriend and their two children when Buie and two other men fired several shots into their car.

The three men were also in vehicles, according to the sheriff.

Coats said Melvin was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Buie is charged with:

Four counts of attempted murder

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle

He is being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Sheriff Coats says the other two men, Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, are still being sought for arrest.

Cor’darius La’mar Stephens, right, and Dreshawn Bratcher, left (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.