FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night.

Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.

Blackmon has been charged with:

Second-degree rape;

Second-degree kidnapping;

2 counts forcible sex offense;

Assault by strangulation and

Breaking and entering.

Blackmon is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $47,500 secured bond. No court date has been publicly announced.

No address for either location was publicly given.