FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a man with scratches on his face after he assaulted a woman while giving her a ride in his SUV last week, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened on March 8 at 1 p.m. when a woman with cognitive impairments accepted a ride from a man at the Circle K gas station at 1902 Owen Drive in Fayetteville, according to a news release from deputies.

The man, who was driving a red SUV, drove her behind a building at 3737 Boone Trail just outside Fayetteville, the news release said. The building is the former Boone Trail Thrift Mart.

The man then assaulted the victim, who fought back and “scratched the male several times before she could get away,” the news release said.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the man might have facial hair and has “several scratches on his face.”

He was last seen driving a red four-door SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with different rims and pinstripes on each side of the SUV.

Deputies included photos of the SUV in the news release.

Anyone with information about the man or SUV is asked to contact Cumberland County Sgt. N. Mincey at (910) 677-5514 or (910) 323-1500.