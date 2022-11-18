FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession.
On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
Officers found and seized a stolen handgun, 2.08 grams of cocaine, 8.01 grams of fentanyl, 42 grams of marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
The occupant of the room, 24-year-old Jeffery Beal, was arrested and charged with:
- Two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for the sell of a controlled substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Beal is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.