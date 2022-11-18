Drugs seized from the Fayetteville Red Roof Inn (Photo from Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession.

On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.

Officers found and seized a stolen handgun, 2.08 grams of cocaine, 8.01 grams of fentanyl, 42 grams of marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The occupant of the room, 24-year-old Jeffery Beal, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for the sell of a controlled substance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Beal is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.