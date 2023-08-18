FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested after a months-long drug investigation in Fayetteville, police announced on Friday.

Police said they conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue. The search warrant was a result of a drug investigation that began in April.

The following items were seized:

  • 1,352 grams of codeine
  • 70 grams of hydrocodone
  • 193 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 560 grams of THC edibles
  • 37 grams of marijuana
  • $740 in cash
Items seized during the investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

K’Juan Sinclair, 29, was charged with four counts of trafficking opium, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI substance, maintaining a dwelling and maintaining a vehicle.

No other information was released.