FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested after a months-long drug investigation in Fayetteville, police announced on Friday.

Police said they conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue. The search warrant was a result of a drug investigation that began in April.

The following items were seized:

1,352 grams of codeine

70 grams of hydrocodone

193 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

560 grams of THC edibles

37 grams of marijuana

$740 in cash

Items seized during the investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

K’Juan Sinclair, 29, was charged with four counts of trafficking opium, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI substance, maintaining a dwelling and maintaining a vehicle.

No other information was released.