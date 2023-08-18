FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested after a months-long drug investigation in Fayetteville, police announced on Friday.
Police said they conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue. The search warrant was a result of a drug investigation that began in April.
The following items were seized:
- 1,352 grams of codeine
- 70 grams of hydrocodone
- 193 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 560 grams of THC edibles
- 37 grams of marijuana
- $740 in cash
K’Juan Sinclair, 29, was charged with four counts of trafficking opium, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI substance, maintaining a dwelling and maintaining a vehicle.
No other information was released.