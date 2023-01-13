FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was taken into police custody Friday night after he barricaded himself in a home following an attack on his ex-girlfriend, police said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Tiffany Court, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said there was a reported barricaded subject who had committed a domestic assault.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a female was in her residence when her estranged boyfriend forced entry into her residence, choked her, physically assaulted her and took her phone,” the news release said.

She escaped and ran to a neighbor’s home where she called 911.

The woman told police that a man was in her home and “was possibly armed with a handgun and he had assaulted her before she escaped,” police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police tried for several hours to communicate with the man inside the home but were unable to.

Fayetteville police said they later used a drone to find the man, enter the home and take him into custody without incident.

Joseph Michael Woods, 38, of Wilma Street was charged with felony strangulation, breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize, assault on a female and habitual assault, according to police.

Nearly 10 years ago, in 2012, police said Woods attacked another ex-girlfriend by kicking in her door, punching and kicking her, and trying to strangle her. At the time, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony strangulation and breaking and entering.

Friday night, Woods was being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.