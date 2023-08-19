FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday that a man was caught and charged in a violent kidnapping of a mother and her baby in broad daylight Friday.

The incident was reported as gunfire around 12:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Second Street and Lynn Avenue, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Witnesses told police that a man fired gunshots while in an altercation with a woman. The woman and her baby were then driven away in a small dark-color SUV, police said.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was later found safe in Surf City with her baby daughter on Friday afternoon, police said. Officers later revealed the woman’s baby was also kidnapped in the incident.

Damien Antwon Evans Jr., 21, was in a domestic relationship with the victim at the time of the incident, according to police.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, communicating threats, and interfering with 911 communications, police said Saturday.

Police said the gun involved was fired into the air “as an intimidation tactic to ensure the victim got into the vehicle with the offender.” The woman was not injured.

“The victim is in the process of being reunited with her loved ones,” police said.