Man charged after stealing Fayetteville police car, injuring cop and EMS worker, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Spring Lake man is facing a list of charges after stealing a Fayetteville police cruiser, injuring a cop and EMS worker, and then leading police on a chase, officials said.

Ichaan Kishun (Cumberland County Jail)

Police said Icchaan Kishun, 31, stole a marked Fayetteville police car, dragged an officer and hit an EMS worker before leading police on a chase and crashing in Autryville on Sunday morning.

Officers responded with EMS units to a medical call in the 2500 block of Fordham Drive shortly before 8 a.m.

When officers encountered the man, they say the man was “non-cooperative and agitated” and he managed to get into the driver seat of a marked police car.

As officers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the man put the vehicle in drive and began dragging an officer. He then hit an EMS worker and the officer was ultimately thrown from the vehicle.

The man fled the scene in the police car and lead officers in a pursuit where he collided with several other vehicles.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol took over the chase as it left Cumberland County.

The pursuit ended when the man crashed the patrol car in a ditch in Autryville. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Kishun was later released from the hospital and is now charged with common law robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury, felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault on an emergency medical personnel, and felony hit-and-run. He is also facing “numerous traffic offenses by the N.C. State Highway Patrol,” police said.

After his release from the hospital, he was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held on a $14,500 secured bond.