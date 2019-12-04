Man charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 1, injured 3 others

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit have identified the drivers of the vehicles that were involved in the traffic fatality on December 3 on Raeford Road near Pinewood Terrace.

Police say, David A. Bumgardner, 34, was the driver of a tractor and trailer that had become stuck on the side of the road.

Police say part of the trailer is still in the roadway.

Bumgardner was not inside of the vehicle at the time of the collision and failed to place markers around the trailer that remained in the travel lane. He has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and a lane obstruction violation, police say.

Janet S. Jackson, 35, was operating a 2017 Ford Expedition and collided with the trailer in the roadway.

Lucas G. Wigfall, 26, of Fayetteville was the front passenger of the Ford Expedition and was pronounced deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified.

The driver and two juvenile passengers were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

