FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than eight months of searching, Fayetteville police have charged and arrested a man responsible for murdering another at a city motel in August 2021.

The Fayetteville Police Department said it obtained warrants, charged and arrested Donald Edward Payne Jr., 38, of Spring Lake on Thursday for the Aug. 11, 2021 murder of Erick Anderson, 43, who died at the scene.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard.

Police said the United States Marshals Service located Payne Jr. at an apartment on Tiffany Court in Fayetteville and was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held under no bond.

Officers did not say how they located Payne Jr. at the Tiffany Court apartment.

However, in a previous release, police requested the public’s help in locating Payne Jr.