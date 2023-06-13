FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station on Yadkin Road.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the Speedway after an alert from a commercial burglary alarm came in.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Upon arrival, officers determined the business had been robbed. Detectives with the Robbery Unit assumed the investigation, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a male arrived at the business in a silver Nissan Altima. He entered the business and held the manager at gunpoint. The male took about $100 and drove away, police said.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Adrian Marcellious Battles II was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and felony possession of stolen goods.

He was arrested on Friday and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.