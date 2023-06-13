FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station on Yadkin Road.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the Speedway after an alert from a commercial burglary alarm came in.

Upon arrival, officers determined the business had been robbed. Detectives with the Robbery Unit assumed the investigation, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a male arrived at the business in a silver Nissan Altima. He entered the business and held the manager at gunpoint. The male took about $100 and drove away, police said.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Adrian Marcellious Battles II was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and felony possession of stolen goods.

He was arrested on Friday and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.